Dodgers vs. Pirates Game 3 Preview & Prediction: Key Stats & Pitchers – June 6, 2024

After suffering two consecutive defeats, the LA Dodgers, led by manager Dave Roberts, are poised for a rebound in their series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 6, 2024. Despite their recent struggles, the Dodgers remain hopeful as they aim to prevent a series sweep by their determined opponents.

The Pirates have already clinched the series victory with narrow wins in the first two games, defeating the Dodgers 1-0 and 10-6. Carrying substantial momentum into the final matchup, the Pirates are eyeing a clean sweep, leveraging their recent form to challenge the Dodgers once more at PNC Park.

On the other side, the Dodgers are grappling with offensive issues, despite a lineup brimming with star power. Players like Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman have yet to make their mark in this series, raising stakes for a crucial turnaround in Game 3.

Game 3 Broadcast Details

Game 3 is scheduled to start at 6:40 AM EDT and will be broadcast live on Sportsnet Pittsburgh and available for streaming on FUBO TV. As the current leaders of the NL West with a record of 38-25, the Dodgers are still favorites to clinch a victory.

Meanwhile, the Pirates hold the fourth spot in the NL Central with a 29-32 record. The historical rivalry between the two teams has been long-standing, with the Dodgers holding a 1159-1016 lead in 2,175 games played against the Pirates.

The pitching matchup features Walker Buehler for the Dodgers, who is looking to improve his 1-3 record and 4.32 ERA since returning from injury. Facing him from the Pirates will be left-hander Bailey Falter, who boasts a 3-2 record and a 3.22 ERA this season.

Despite recent setbacks, the Dodgers are tipped as the favorites to win the finale, looking to regain form before their upcoming series against the New York Yankees. However, with the Pirates' recent dominance, led by players like Andrew McCutchen and Bryan Reynolds, another upset could be on the cards.

Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely, as this game not only impacts standings but also sets the tone for upcoming contests.