Paul Skenes on Facing Shohei Ohtani: 'Big on Big' in Pirates' Win Over Dodgers

In a thrilling series conclusion on Wednesday, Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates secured their second consecutive victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers, clinching the series with a decisive 10-6 win. The game was punctuated by a riveting pitcher-batter duel between Skenes and the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, drawing widespread attention and admiration.

The face-off between Pirates ace Skenes and Dodgers superstar Ohtani was eagerly anticipated, marking a highlight in the second game of the series. Skenes demonstrated his prowess early on, overpowering Ohtani with a trio of fastballs, each exceeding 100 mph, during their initial matchup.

This performance earned Skenes a standing ovation from the energized crowd at PNC Park as he successfully dispatched the Dodgers’ formidable top order in the opening inning. Despite this early triumph, the dynamic shifted when Ohtani responded with a two-run homer off Skenes during their next encounter.

Unfazed, Skenes reflected on the moment with a sportsman's perspective, acknowledging the challenge posed by Ohtani. “I like to call that big on big, because I obviously beat him a couple of times earlier,” Skenes noted.

“I think that was the right pitch to throw there. He’s just a pretty darn good player. Stuff like that is going to happen”.

Skenes' Fearless Approach

Pirates manager Derek Shelton praised Skenes for his mental fortitude and aggressive approach, especially given the strength of the opposition, which included three former MVPs: Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Shohei Ohtani.

“I think the one thing we're learning about him is he's not afraid to go after people,” Shelton commented. “He went right after a really good lineup. Again, the top three guys all have MVP trophies”. Ohtani himself acknowledged the difficulty posed by Skenes' unique delivery, despite the results.

“The stuff itself was really good,” Ohtani said through his interpreter, Will Ireton. “As you saw in the first at-bat, I couldn't really put together good swings. Rather than the velo, it's really the angle and the release”.

Skenes’ performance, allowing three runs, proved crucial as the Pirates limited the Dodgers to six runs overall, sealing the win and the series. This victory not only highlights Skenes’ growing reputation as a formidable pitcher but also sets the stage for his future encounters in MLB, where he is fast becoming one to watch.