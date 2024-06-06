Jarred Kelenic Safe After Scary Boston Dive

The Atlanta Braves received a fortunate turn of events Wednesday afternoon in Boston, as outfielder Jarred Kelenic appears to have escaped a potentially serious wrist injury. During the later innings of the game, Kelenic made a diving attempt to catch a fly ball hit by Emmanuel Valdez.

In the process, his hand and wrist were trapped under his body as he landed and rolled over them. The sight was alarming as trainers rushed onto the field to tend to him. Kelenic walked off the field holding his wrist and was taken into the tunnel for further evaluation.

Despite the initial concern, Kelenic re-entered the game in the seventh inning, sporting extra tape on his wrist and thumb. His return was brief, however, as J.P. Martinez pinch-hit for him in the eighth inning. After the game, Kelenic expressed relief, stating that the X-rays taken showed no serious damage.

“I feel lucky to have escaped a serious injury,” he commented.

Outfield Depth Tested

The Braves can ill afford to lose another key outfielder this season. The team is already coping with the loss of star player Ronald Acuña Jr., whose season was cut short due to injury.

This has elevated the roles of Kelenic and Adam Duvall, both of whom have stepped up to fill the gap. J.P. Martinez, also on the active roster, serves as the team's fourth outfielder. Kelenic's performance this season has been commendable, particularly in left field where his defensive skills have shone.

Offensively, he has been solid, entering Wednesday's game with a batting average of .268, an on-base percentage of .309, and a slugging percentage of .408. He has also hit three home runs and boasts a 102 wRC+. The Braves’ ability to maintain their outfield depth is crucial as they continue their push towards the playoffs.

Kelenic's apparent escape from serious injury is a positive development for a team that has faced its share of challenges this season. The Braves and their fans will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on his condition in the coming days, hoping for his swift and full recovery.