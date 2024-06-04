Yankees' $31M Infield Duo Risks Replacement at Trade Deadline: Former MLB GM

Despite a solid season, standing at 42-19 and holding a three-game lead in the American League East as of June 3, the New York Yankees are facing potential infield changes. With the MLB trade deadline looming, there's speculation around the futures of second baseman Gleyber Torres and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, both of whom could be replaced as part of the Yankees' strategy to bolster their roster, suggests Jim Bowden of The Athletic.

The right side of the Yankees’ infield, notably occupied by Torres and Rizzo, hasn’t been performing up to the team’s expectations. "If production doesn't pick up, that will be the focus area to strengthen through trades," Bowden noted while assessing trade deadline approaches for MLB teams.

This sentiment is echoed despite the team's robust lineup featuring power hitters like Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, which has kept the team's offensive output competitive.

Torres & Rizzo's Performance

Torres, with 251 plate appearances this season, has posted a batting average of .230, an on-base percentage of .308, and a slugging percentage of .324, contributing four home runs, 16 RBIs, and 26 runs.

Rizzo’s stats are slightly better, with a .240/.301/.360 slash line, alongside seven homers, 25 RBIs, and 28 runs over 246 plate appearances. The duo's combined salaries for 2024 total $31.2 million, according to Spotrac, with Torres earning $14.2 million and Rizzo $17 million.

Rizzo, in the second season of his two-year, $40 million deal, faces uncertainty over the Yankees exercising a $17 million club option for 2025, especially after a concussion-affected 2023 season limited him to 99 games.

Torres is in the final year of his contract and, despite a strong 2023 performance, his current season's downturn could affect his market as he approaches free agency. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has expressed concerns about the team's soaring payroll, which has surpassed $300 million this year.

"Payrolls at this level are not sustainable financially," Steinbrenner remarked on May 22, underscoring a broader fiscal strategy that could influence the team's decisions at the trade deadline. This financial perspective might also impact the pursuit of star players like Soto, although it more directly threatens the tenures of high-earning players like Rizzo.

As trade rumors continue to swirl, Torres remains hopeful about his future with the Yankees, despite reports suggesting the team might be looking to fill his spot from within their farm system. With both players' futures at stake, the coming weeks will be crucial for them to prove their value to the Yankees and potentially other teams.