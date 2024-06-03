Monday’s Look: Milwaukee Brewers +1.5 (-111 FanDuel) Zack Wheeler and the Phillies

What a phenomenal week for our "Look of the Day" series! We capped off Friday with another win in MLB, finishing the week at an impressive 5-0, netting +7.58 units. Let’s maintain this momentum as we dive into our top pick for Monday's MLB action.

The Milwaukee Brewers are set to face the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night, and we're betting on the NL Central leaders to either keep the game close or pull off an upset. While betting against Zack Wheeler may seem daunting, recent stats suggest it might not be as risky as it appears.

The Phillies' right-hander has allowed 10 earned runs over his last four starts, and the team holds a modest 6-6 record in his 12 starts this season. Wheeler will also be facing the toughest lineup he's seen all year, with the Brewers ranking second in MLB in batting average (.266) and OPS (.767) against right-handed pitching.

Brewers' Betting Edge

The Brewers are currently on a high streak at the plate. Over the past week, Milwaukee has been hitting .296 with a .798 OPS, averaging an impressive 6.8 runs per game. Additionally, they lead the league in batting average (.277) and are fourth in OPS (.762) against right-handers over the last two weeks.

Milwaukee will rely on Bryse Wilson, who has a solid 3.19 ERA through 48 innings this season. Wilson is expected to perform well against a Phillies lineup that has struggled against right-handed pitching, hitting just .230 with a .643 OPS over the past two weeks.

If Wilson can keep the game close, the Brewers' strong bullpen should give them an edge in the later innings. With all these factors in play, the Milwaukee Brewers +1.5 at -111 with FanDuel presents a compelling bet for Monday's MLB slate.

Let’s keep this winning streak alive and make the most of the Brewers' current form. By taking advantage of the Brewers’ current momentum and the Phillies' recent struggles, we can make a well-informed wager that aligns with recent trends and statistics. Here's to another successful "Look of the Day" and continued success in our betting series.