Tigers vs. Rangers Betting Picks: Tarik Skubal on the Mound June 3 Predictions

AL Cy Young Award favorite Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers conclude an eight-game road trip Monday night, visiting the Texas Rangers for the opener of a three-game series at 8:05 p.m. ET. The Tigers are the betting favorite.

The betting line has shown much volatility on the Tigers, and the Rangers remain a consensus underdog. The total runs projected for this game add an interesting dimension to the betting landscape. Here are my MLB picks for this American League showdown.

This season, Skubal's performance has done a lot for his Cy Young campaign, and he's got a good matchup. Texas, too, at the moment, ranks sixth-worst in the MLB in wRC+ against left-handed pitchers this season, which could help make Skubal effective.

On the other side, Detroit has shown an average performance against right-handers, with a wRC+ exactly 17 points better than its performance against southpaws.

Tigers’ Offensive Surge

The Rangers counter with battle-tested right-handed Nathan Eovaldi, who just came off the IL.

He threw three innings in his last turn against Arizona, so he is back in the groove. Attack-wise, the Tigers lineup has solidified behind Riley Green. As a team, they are averaging 5.7 runs an outing in the next-to-latest nine engagements.

The Tigers are in a tie for the second-best wOBA over that span with the Yankees and Brewers. Despite these trends, bettors should be cautious. Detroit has struggled against splitters and curveballs, Eovaldi’s go-to off-speed pitches.

Assuming Eovaldi can pitch deeper into the game, his arsenal could effectively neutralize Detroit’s offense. Skubal also faces a challenge. The Rangers, though inconsistent this season, have the potential to revert to the top-tier offense that earned them the Commissioner’s Trophy.

In their previous encounter on April 17, the Rangers scored four runs (two earned) off Skubal, who recorded six strikeouts over 6.1 innings. His strikeout prop for this game is set at a competitive number, with the odds favoring the over.

While the Tigers possess a slightly stronger bullpen, playing at Globe Life Field gives the Rangers a home-field advantage. This intriguing matchup makes for compelling betting opportunities. Good luck with your MLB picks!