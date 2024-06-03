Yankees Meet Art Schallock, Oldest Living Pitcher, at Oracle Park

The New York Yankees had a memorable visitor during their series finale against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. The team welcomed Art Schallock, the oldest living former pitcher, to their dugout. In April, Schallock, who pitched for the Yankees from 1951 to 1955, received a special birthday tribute from the team.

As he approached his 100th birthday, the Yankees sent him a heartfelt video compilation featuring messages from the current roster. Touched by this gesture, Schallock decided to visit the Yankees-Giants game on Sunday. Before the game, Schallock spent time in the Yankees' dugout, sharing stories and catching up with players and staff.

Anthony Rizzo and manager Aaron Boone were among those who took the time to converse with the former left-hander.

Thrilling Victory for Schallock

The Yankees delighted their distinguished guest with a thrilling come-from-behind victory, securing a series sweep over the Giants.

Juan Soto's clutch home run sparked a four-run ninth inning, leading the Yankees to a dramatic win. The victory surely pleased Schallock, who hadn't attended a baseball game in decades, not since his days of watching the A's under his former teammate Billy Martin's management.

During his visit, Schallock reminisced about his time with Yankees legends Mickey Mantle and Joe DiMaggio. He shared fond memories of their quiet demeanor off the field and their impressive prowess at the plate. "DiMaggio was a quiet guy," Schallock recalled.

"He didn't say too much, maybe just 'Good Morning' or something like that." Of Mantle, he said, "He was a hell of a hitter, a strong kid. He was very quiet when he got up here." For the current Yankees roster, hearing Schallock's stories was a special moment, connecting them to the rich history of the franchise.

The team hopes to honor Schallock's century mark with a World Series win this season. Currently boasting the best record in baseball at 42-19, the Yankees are well-positioned for a championship run. As the season progresses, the Yankees aim to build on their success and deliver the ultimate gift for Schallock: another World Series title for the storied franchise.

His visit served as a poignant reminder of the enduring legacy of the Yankees and the generations of players who have donned the iconic pinstripes.