New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge made a memorable appearance in the Bay Area, playing against the San Francisco Giants for the first time in his career with the Yankees. The three-game series held a special significance for Judge, who grew up a fan of the Giants.

Judge’s connection to the San Francisco Giants is deeply personal, dating back to his childhood. However, it was senior MLB journalist Jon Heyman’s infamous misspelled tweet in 2022 that added a unique twist to Judge’s story.

During Judge’s free agency, Heyman tweeted, "Aarson Judge appears headed to the Giants," mistakenly misspelling Judge's name. Although Heyman quickly deleted the tweet and the anticipated move never happened, the error remains a memorable part of baseball’s social media history.

Following the Yankees' series victory against the Giants on Sunday, Judge was asked about the memorable tweet. He acknowledged that the fans made sure he remembered the incident. "I heard it from the crowd quite a bit," Judge said, smiling.

"It was fun, you know. It gave the fans something to talk about, something to laugh about. Glad to be with the Yankees and do our thing."

Judge's Contract Decision

The San Francisco Giants reportedly offered Judge a substantial $360 million, nine-year contract during free agency.

Despite the lucrative offer, Judge chose to extend his tenure with the Yankees, a decision that has significantly shaped the team’s recent success. The Yankees showcased their resilience in the series finale against the Giants, overcoming a late-game deficit to secure a win.

With the Giants leading 5-3 after the eighth inning, the Yankees displayed their never-say-die attitude. Anthony Volpe and Juan Soto stepped up in the ninth inning, orchestrating a four-run rally that turned the game around.

Reflecting on the team's mindset in challenging situations, Judge remarked, “I can go back over the years and recall how many times we probably would have lost that game. Teams bring in their closer up two runs, and it usually ends 1-2-3,” said the veteran.

“This team’s different. They went up there with the mentality that ‘Hey, we’re still in this ballgame, just gotta get the first guy on and see what happens.' " Fittingly, it was Judge who made the decisive play in the bottom of the ninth, sealing the series sweep against the Giants.

The Yankees now boast the best record in their division, standing strong with a 42-19 record. Judge’s performance and leadership continue to be pivotal for the Yankees, who aim to maintain their winning momentum throughout the season.

As the team sets its sights on further success, Judge's connection to the Giants and the memorable 'Arson Judge' tweet remain a humorous yet significant chapter in his illustrious career.