According to the club, the Toronto Blue Jays have designated for assignment reliever Mitch White, formerly with the Los Angeles Dodgers. White had been a promising prospect for the Dodgers, having logged a 3.58 earned run average in three years.

His fortunes were downturned after he was traded to Toronto on August 2, 2022. White didn't quite get off to an easy start with the Blue Jays. But in 24 appearances at the Major League level, he threw for 65.2 innings, holding an uninspiring career ERA of 7.26.

His performance was characterized by an 8.8 walk rate and a 16.4 strikeout rate. White spent most of his time in the Toronto system, wavering back and forth between Triple-A Buffalo and the majors until he was dealt to San Francisco on April 20 of this season.

White's Career Crossroads

White's stay with the Giants was short. He was designated for assignment by the team on May 5, and on May 10, he was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers. With the Brewers, White appeared in six games, spending 8.1 innings on the mound while allowing CER over eight hits and four walks, two of them bases on balls.

Overall, White has pitched 23.2 innings this year, with a 7.23 ERA split between all three teams the Blue Jays, Giants, and Brewers this season. With his minor-league option years now exhausted, White finds himself at a career crossroads.

The following week will see him either traded, placed on waivers, or released. It's a series of moves that typify the up-and-down nature, the fundamental uncertainty, of a pitcher's career in Major League Baseball. White's journey reminds him of how quick change can happen in the game, as he now stands and waits for his next opportunity.

While the Blue Jays make these movements, fans and analysts want to be watching critically into the future for Mitch White. Will he be subsequently picked by another team, or will he lead a more uncertain future? As the season progresses, only time will be the true oracle.