Astros vs. Twins: Game 2 Preview & Prediction - June 1, 2024

After a tough start to the series, the Houston Astros are looking to bounce back in Game 2 against the Minnesota Twins. In the series opener, the Astros managed to score only one run while allowing six, dropping their record to 25-33.

This defeat puts Houston eight games below the .500 mark and still struggling to find their footing this season. On the other hand, the Minnesota Twins capitalized on their victory in the first game, improving their record to 32-25 in the AL Central.

Both teams are currently in the third spot in their respective divisions, but the Twins hold a stronger position with a winning record. The first pitch for Game 2 is scheduled for 4:10 PM CDT at Minute Maid Park. Fans can catch the live broadcast on Space City Home Network, Bally Sports North, and MLBN.

For those preferring to stream the game online, it will be available on Fox Sports at the scheduled time.

Twins Favored to Win

The Twins have demonstrated superior performance this season, and despite the Astros having a competent pitcher on the mound, their offensive struggles have been a significant hurdle.

Minnesota, with a stronger lineup and pitching staff, is predicted to secure a victory in Game 2, potentially extending their winning streak. Given their current form and the Astros' difficulties, the Twins are favored to win this matchup.

Historically, the Twins have faced challenges against the Astros. In 84 regular season games between the two teams, the Twins have won 40, while the Astros have come out on top 44 times. However, with the current momentum, the Twins have an opportunity to narrow this gap and improve their record against Houston.

Framber Valdez will take the mound for the Astros in Game 2. The hard-throwing southpaw has faced some issues this season, holding a 3-3 record with a 4.34 ERA. Valdez has struck out 32 batters in 47-plus innings, with a WHIP of 1.34, indicating some control challenges.

The Twins will counter with Joe Ryan, who has been impressive with a 2.96 ERA and a spectacular WHIP of 0.94. Ryan, a right-handed pitcher, has accumulated 76 strikeouts in 67 innings pitched, showcasing his dominance on the mound this season.

Kyle Tucker has been a standout player for the Astros, providing a much-needed spark in their lineup. Tucker has hit 18 home runs this season, making him a key player to watch in this matchup. For the Twins, Ryan Jeffers has been a significant contributor from the plate.

Jeffers has hit 12 home runs and driven in 20 RBIs this season, establishing himself as a crucial player in Minnesota's offensive strategy. As the Astros continue to navigate their challenging season, Game 2 presents an opportunity for them to make a comeback.

However, with the Twins' current form and stronger lineup, they remain the favorites to win and possibly take control of the series.