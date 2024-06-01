Former MLB Star Sean Burroughs Passes Away at 43

Sean Burroughs, a name synonymous with youthful promise and an improbable major-league revival, passed away on May 9th from a heart attack at the age of 43. His journey from Little League phenom to MLB player is a narrative of highs, lows, and an inspiring comeback that few could have anticipated.

Born on September 12, 1980, in Atlanta, Georgia, Sean Patrick Burroughs was the son of Jeff Burroughs, a two-time MLB All-Star and the 1974 American League MVP. Raised in Long Beach, California, Sean’s baseball talents were evident early on.

His father coached him and his team, the Long Beach All-Stars, who made headlines not just for their skills but for their integrity. After a controversial loss in the 1992 Little League World Series, they were declared champions the following year when the original winners were disqualified for age violations.

During that victorious 1993 series, Sean showcased his exceptional abilities, pitching two no-hitters and hitting multiple home runs. His standout performance earned him a spot on national television, where at just 12 years old, he famously exchanged pitches with David Letterman on the streets of Manhattan.

This appearance on CBS’s “Late Show With David Letterman” highlighted not just his skill but his poised confidence, traits that would follow him into his professional career.

Sean Burroughs' Rocky Debut

In 2002, Sean made his MLB debut with the San Diego Padres, amid high expectations and comparisons to recently retired Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn.

Media outlets like The New York Times and ESPN hailed him as the future face of the franchise. However, his initial season didn’t meet these lofty predictions, and by mid-year, he was listed among the season's major disappointments.

Despite the setbacks and a period away from professional baseball, Sean's story was far from over. He returned to the major leagues, completing a comeback that was as unlikely as it was heartening. Bruce Bochy, the Texas Rangers manager who had managed Burroughs during his time with the Padres, reflected on Sean’s journey back to the big leagues.

“Sometimes, I think a player steps back and he renews the passion for the game and looks back at things he would’ve done different and learns more by watching them,” Bochy said. Sean Burroughs’ life was marked by remarkable achievements and challenging setbacks, but his resilience and dedication to baseball remained constant until the end.

His legacy is not just in the records he set or the games he played, but in the spirit of perseverance he embodied throughout his career.