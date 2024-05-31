Mets Acquire Yankees' Torrens as Alvarez Nears Return

This is not going to be a done-equipped New York roster. The New York Mets, who had recently designated for assignment veteran catcher Omar Narvaez, reasoned it was because he had performed both offensively and defensively worse than expected by the management since having signed a two-year deal with the team last offseason.

Sports Illustrated's Pat Ragazzo notes that, since undergoing thumb surgery at the beginning of April, Francisco Alvarez is ready to catch back-to-back this weekend for Binghamton. The Mets will evaluate Alvarez after that series, but they expect him to require more extended rehab, as he's been out for over a month.

Narvaez played in just 42 games after the All-Star break, where, for the most part, it was Alvarez getting the bulk of the action as the Met's regular catcher.

Mets Catching Shuffle

Expected to be the No. 1 catcher to start the year, Alvarez was hit early in the season by an injury bug.

Tomas Nido has performed well in his place. Narvaez had a walk-off hit over the weekend, but for the most part, he is hitting just.154 here in 2021. The veteran backstop has fashioned a.154 batting average through 28 games, with two doubles and seven runs batted in.

In 77 games for the Mets, Narvaez hit a combined .192/.254/.259 with seven doubles and just two home runs. A wrinkle in that deal is that the Mets are believed to have acquired catcher Luis Torrens from the Yankees. Tomas Nido will presumably remain the primary starter while Torrens assumes the position of secondary to the position until the time that Alvarez can return.

Sure, there are different things, like injuries, that play into it. Still, more than anything else, the biggest reason Met has such a disgraceful win-loss without Alvarez is because his return is obsessed about and prayed for in this team rising from the ashes.

The best the Mets can only hope for is that the catching duo of Nido and Torrens will provide enough stay behind the plate until Alvarez is ready to return prepared to get back and make that significant impact.