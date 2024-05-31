Mets Release Pitcher After Team Criticism

The New York Mets' already tumultuous season hit a new low following a disheartening series sweep by the Los Angeles Dodgers, culminating in the dismissal of relief pitcher Jorge Lopez. The incident, which transpired during a 10-3 defeat that marked the Mets' eighth loss in nine games, saw Lopez ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct—only to exacerbate the situation by hurling his glove into the stands and launching into a profanity-laden critique of the team.

Lopez's outburst followed what had been a particularly challenging inning for the Mets. The score was tied at 3-3 entering the eighth when the Dodgers took control, eventually extending their lead to 7-3, thanks in part to a two-run homer from Shohei Ohtani that sealed Lopez's fate and ultimately, his career with the Mets.

Following the game, Lopez showed no remorse for his actions, emphatically stating he did not regret the glove toss and criticizing the team's performance.

Mets Cut Ties Swiftly

In response, the Mets acted swiftly, designating Lopez for assignment that very evening.

This decision came after a heated moment where Lopez was initially ejected by third-base umpire Ramon DeJesus over a contentious checked swing call involving Dodgers' Freddie Freeman. The Mets, expressing their discontent with Lopez's behavior, made it clear his future with the team was over.

The fallout from this incident highlights the broader struggles the Mets are facing this season. With a record of 22-33, their playoff aspirations have dimmed as they continue to falter against key rivals. The recent series against contenders like the Cleveland Guardians, San Francisco Giants, and the Dodgers have all ended in disappointment, further underscoring the team's challenges.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza described the glove-tossing incident as "unacceptable," a sentiment echoed by shortstop Francisco Lindor, who stressed the importance of team cohesion regardless of personal frustrations. Despite the upheaval, Lindor voiced support for his teammate, reflecting the complex dynamics within the team.

As for Lopez, whose career with the Mets has come to an abrupt end, the 31-year-old pitcher remains a viable bullpen option and may find opportunities with other MLB teams. Having played for six different franchises since his debut in 2015, his journey in professional baseball is likely to continue, albeit on new terms.