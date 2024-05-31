The Arizona Diamond Backs aim to rebound against struggling Mets

The Arizona Diamondbacks begin a four-game series against the New York Mets on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET at Citi Field. Thursday's game is the opener to a four-game series between the two teams inside Citi Field. It's getting to the point where both teams are saying "uncle," as the Diamondbacks have slipped to 25-30 after being swept in their last two games against the Texas Rangers.

The Mets are 22-33 and were recently swept in a home series by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Managed by Carlos May, the Mets opened May with a 15-14 record but spiraled to just 7-19 one month later. They have dropped eight of their last nine, punctuated by a full-on bullpen explosion that resulted in reliever Jorge Lopez getting designated for assignment.

Adding to the misery, star closer Edwin Diaz was placed on the injured list a day later because of a shoulder impingement, and slugger Pete Alonso is day to day with a hit hand after a pitch hit him. X-rays were negative. Both squads have had offensive issues all month.

Offensive Struggles Continue OP Well this month, the Diamondbacks have availed 3.6 runs each game on a .234 team batting average with an OPS of .658. Most tellingly, the offensive struggles come in their last five games, over which they have put up just seven runs and hit .203.

Hitting Struggles Persist

The team hasn't hit a home run since May 22. The Mets still have quiet bats, however, still posting a .223 average with 3.8 runs a game in May. The offense was probably at its best in the last five games, where the Mets produced 11 runs per game but only compiled a .169 average.

It only gets more complicated with Citi Field, known to be very friendly for pitchers. The park ranks third most in MLB for being pitcher-friendly, with a multi-year park factor of 94 and a single-year factor of 84. So, does anything brighten up a dark cloud over the Diamondbacks? Rookie outfielder Corbin Carroll showed signs of busting out of a prolonged season-long slump with three hits on Wednesday.

First baseman Christian Walker has provided some consistency, hitting .350 with two doubles in his last five games. Others have found the going much rougher, though, with the likes of Ketel Marte, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and Eugenio Suárez struggling of late.

Now, the Diamondbacks are in search of emerging from this recent futility with the bat and from this poor recent history at Citi Field, hoping to find some of the bad karma surrounding the Mets. Both team sets can turn their fortunes around and get rolling again.