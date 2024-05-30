Verlander Reflects on Astros' Missed Opportunities in Mariners Series

The Houston Astros have been struggling since the season's outset, showing occasional bursts of potential that quickly fizzle out. Their winning streaks have been short-lived, rarely extending beyond one or two games. After a modest victory in their previous series against the Oakland Athletics, winning 2-1, the Astros faced a setback, losing three consecutive games to the Seattle Mariners in their current four-game series.

The latest disappointment came on Wednesday with a 2-1 loss. Houston initially led 1-0 in the fourth inning with a run from Yordan Alvarez. However, the Mariners tied the game in the fifth inning with a home run by Dominic Canzone.

The game remained deadlocked until the 10th inning when Jonatan Clase scored, securing the win for Seattle. Reflecting on the series' outcome, veteran pitcher Justin Verlander highlighted the missed opportunities that plagued the Astros.

Speaking via MLB.com, the 41-year-old pitcher acknowledged the strength of the Mariners' pitching staff and the tight margins in such closely contested games.

Verlander on Close Games

They have an outstanding rotation, good bullpen.

You know these are going to be close games. If you think you're going to come in here and bang out five, six, seven runs a game, I don’t think that’s realistic," Verlander commented. "I think this series has gone relatively the way people expect, it's just unfortunate that we couldn't come through with the one big pitch or one big out, one big hit.

In these tight ballgames, the margin for error is so small. Just hasn't gone our way. This losing streak is another blow to the Astros, who are already struggling this season. Currently, they sit in third place in the NL West with a 24-32 record.

Despite the setbacks, manager Joe Espada and his team aim to salvage something from the series' final game. They are determined to break their current losing streak and end on a positive note. Verlander also had words of praise for George Kirby's performance in the third game of the series on Wednesday.

"I knew it would be a low-scoring affair, but when I do watch him, he’s a guy that fills up the zone. He’s been great," said the nine-time All-Star pitcher. Kirby indeed showcased his skills, pitching six impressive innings with an ERA of 1.50 and striking out eight hitters.

This season, the 26-year-old right-handed pitcher has started 12 games, holding a 4-5 record, an ERA of 4.08, a WHIP of 1.02, and 65 strikeouts. The Astros' current predicament underscores the unpredictable nature of baseball, where even seasoned teams can find themselves grappling with form and consistency.

As the season progresses, the Astros will need to regroup and find a way to convert their potential into sustained success.