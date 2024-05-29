Cardinals Star Believes in NL Central Victory

The St. Louis Cardinals appeared to be heading for another season of disappointment, like last year's, until a recent surge of success changed their trajectory. Since Cardinals manager Oli Marmol and bench coach Daniel Descalso were ejected from the game against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 12, the team has turned things around dramatically, winning 11 of their last 14 games.

They now sit just 4 1/2 games behind first place in the National League Central. The turnaround has reinvigorated the team's confidence in their playoff prospects. After the Mother's Day victory, Cardinals legend Adam Wainwright shared that he received an encouraging text from a key player.

"Wainwright says he got a text from former teammate Paul Goldschmidt, saying that after Cardinals manager Oli Marmol and bench coach Daniel Descalso were ejected in Milwaukee, Goldschmidt told him there was a belief internally that the team can win the NL Central," KMOX Sports' Wilson Truong reported on Tuesday.

Turning Point for Cardinals

The ejections came after the Cardinals had lost three consecutive games to the Brewers, their division rivals. Manager Marmol, reaching a breaking point of frustration, directed his ire at home-plate umpire Alan Porter in the third inning following a pair of overturned calls after St.

Louis requested replay reviews. Wainwright emphasized the significance of Goldschmidt's message, stating, "To hear Goldy say that I'm an optimist, and I'm always saying things like that, but Goldy doesn't spout out that stuff all the time.

He believes that clubhouse believes, and you have seen the difference in their play over the last two weeks; they have won almost all the games." Since the pivotal ejections in Milwaukee, the Cardinals have won series against formidable opponents, including the Los Angeles Angels, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, and even swept the Baltimore Orioles, who hadn't been swept since May 2022.

These victories have underscored the team's newfound momentum and confidence. It seems the Cardinals have finally found their groove and are on a promising path to compete for the NL Central title. Fans and analysts alike are hopeful that St.

Louis can maintain this momentum, leaving their slow start to the season firmly in the past. As the team continues to rally, their chances of clinching the division title look increasingly promising.