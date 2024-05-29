MLB's Joey Gallo and Hayden Hopkins Expecting Child; Mark Davis Denies Rumors

Joey Gallo of the Washington Nationals is set to become a father, while Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is not. According to TMZ Sports, Gallo and Hayden Hopkins are expecting a child, debunking earlier reports that Hopkins was having a child with Davis.

These reports surfaced after Hopkins was seen sitting next to Davis during a Raiders game in 2022, leading to widespread speculation. Hopkins addressed the rumors on social media, stating, "Reports of Mark Davis being the father of my child are wildly untrue.

These continued media stories are negatively affecting what should be my happiest days. Joey and I are excited to welcome our baby in the fall." She clarified that her presence in the owner's box was merely as a guest with friends.

TMZ further clarified that Hopkins' visit to Davis' suite was related to her work with the Raiders' dance squad and her long-standing relationships with individuals within the organization. This context helps explain her presence and interaction with the Raiders' owner.

Joey Gallo's MLB Journey

On the other hand, Gallo has been a notable figure in Major League Baseball since his debut in 2015. He has played for several teams, including the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, and now the Washington Nationals.

Gallo joined the Nationals on a one-year contract ahead of the 2024 season and has participated in 33 games so far this year. This development in Gallo's personal life comes as he continues to contribute on the field for the Nationals.

His journey through various teams highlights his resilience and adaptability in the major leagues. As Gallo and Hopkins prepare for the arrival of their baby this fall, they are looking forward to this new chapter with excitement and joy.

In the meantime, the Raiders and Mark Davis remain focused on their ongoing football operations, unaffected by the baseless rumors that had circulated. Davis has not commented further on the matter, allowing Hopkins' statement to stand as the definitive clarification.

The impending arrival of Gallo and Hopkins' child is sure to bring happiness to their lives, marking a significant milestone for the couple amidst their professional commitments.