Yankees vs. Angels Game 2 Preview & Prediction | May 29, 2024

The New York Yankees suffered their second consecutive loss after dropping the series opener against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. Despite taking an early lead, the Yankees' bullpen failed to hold it, leading to a 4-3 defeat in Game 1.

For the Angels, this victory snapped a three-game losing streak, providing them a much-needed boost. Although the Yankees were favored to win the opener, their bullpen's struggles and inconsistent offense were their undoing.

Juan Soto's home run and Nestor Cortes Jr.' s strong outing were highlights, but the Bronx Bombers fell short. Looking ahead, the Angels aim to build on their momentum, but they face a formidable opponent in Game 2. The Yankees are determined to bounce back and even the series.

The second game of the series is set to start at 9:38 PM EDT on Wednesday. Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports West and Amazon Prime Video, with online streaming available on Fubo TV. Historically, the Yankees have the edge in this matchup, winning 99 out of the 188 games played against the Angels since 1993.

Manager Aaron Boone's squad is expected to fight back and secure a series-tying win against Ron Washington's team. The Yankees are banking on a strong performance from their starting pitcher to secure victory in Game 2.

Yankees' Key Starter

Right-hander Luis Gil will take the mound for the Yankees.

Gil has been exceptional this season, posting a 6-1 record with a 2.11 ERA. His impressive WHIP of 1.01 and 71 strikeouts over 55-plus innings pitched make him the best option for the Yankees to rebound. Opposing Gil will be the Angels' left-hander Tyler Anderson.

The 34-year-old pitcher has a 5-4 record with a 2.52 ERA. Anderson has recorded 44 strikeouts in over 64 innings and maintains a respectable WHIP of 1.06. With Luis Gil starting, the Yankees' offense is expected to find success against Tyler Anderson.

The team aims to improve its bullpen performance to prevent another late-game collapse. After their recent defeat, the Yankees have dropped to the third-best record in MLB with a 37-19 mark, trailing the Cleveland Guardians, who hold a 37-18 record.

The Bronx Bombers are anticipated to bounce back and secure a victory in Game 2, leveraging Gil's strong pitching and a reinvigorated offense. This game is crucial for the Yankees as they strive to maintain their competitive edge in the league standings.

The matchup promises excitement as both teams look to assert their dominance. With the Yankees' determination and the Angels' recent success, Game 2 is set to be a thrilling contest.