Ryan Bliss Fulfills Dream with Mariners MLB Debut

For most young athletes, the goal of playing in a Major League Baseball game is the greatest dream. The notice of that dream showed up for Auburn standout Ryan Bliss in a way a Hollywood writer would not have penned. In December 2014, Bliss posted a photo on social media from T-Mobile Park with the caption: "my dream one day" followed by emojis.

Fast forward nearly a decade later, this past May of 2024, and there he was back on that very same field, making his debut in the majors. His journey is the stuff that statements come from: from little boys' dreams, great men are built.

What did he say? Bliss said of the moment shortly before his debut against the Houston Astros. "You're going to the big leagues." Those are the words, obviously, you want to hear, he said. It's been an experience so far, and I can't wait, Bliss said.

Adding to the special moment, Bliss's family and girlfriend were already in town for the holiday weekend, watching him play for the Tacoma Rainiers. When Tacoma manager John Russell informed Bliss of his promotion, his loved ones were able to share in the excitement firsthand.

Promising Start

Bliss, 24, joined the Mariners organization as part of the Paul Sewald trade last summer, which also brought Dominic Canzone and Josh Rojas to Seattle. Bliss became one of those prospects in 50 games through the Rainers season, hitting 7 home runs and driving in 35.

He simply attributes that to staying within himself and letting the game come to him. "Just being myself, really understanding the type of player I am, not trying to do too much," he explained. Entering the game as the number two hitter on the team and batting eight in the order, Bliss went 0-2 on the evening before being pinch-hit for by Canzone.

He's got a pretty good chance to make a good impression as Jorge Polanco has hit the 15-day injured list. Mariners manager Scott Servais expressed confidence in Bliss's abilities, highlighting his speed and potential to contribute significantly.

"There will be plenty of opportunities for Ryan. He's a really good runner, has all kinds of speed, he'll have the green light, and hopefully, he can take advantage of that speed when he gets on," Servais said. Mariners General Manager Justin Hollander also praised Bliss's recent performance, noting his improved plate discipline and power hitting.

"He's played great, especially over the last month. The walks have gone up, the strikeouts have gone down, he's hit for power. It just made a lot of sense for this to be his time," Hollander remarked. As Bliss embarks on this new chapter, he remains focused on helping the Mariners achieve their goals.

"It's still the game of baseball. "I still gotta go out there and help this team win. We're all trying to win a pennant and go to a World Series. That's not going to change. But it's a day I'll never forget," Bliss said. The debut of Ryan Bliss is just the beginning of what's in store in an exciting career.

To him, it was a journey commencing from dreams in the stands to playing in the middle of the park, therefore a poignant reminder of the way in which dedication transforms dreams into reality.