Shohei Ohtani Offers Positive Update on Hamstring Injury Ahead of Mets Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently enduring their worst losing streak of the season, having dropped their last five games. However, they received some encouraging news on Monday from their superstar slugger, Shohei Ohtani.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shared a concerning update on Saturday, revealing that Ohtani has been dealing with a hamstring injury since being struck by a pickoff throw last week. This revelation came after Ohtani's base running speed was questioned during the sixth inning of the second game against the Cincinnati Reds.

"Our advice to him is just to be smart with it," Roberts said over the weekend, as reported by The Associated Press. "I think he was just going to leg out a double, and the ball didn't get into the infield, so he kept running.

It's about him managing the hamstring." Despite the injury, Ohtani, who leads the majors with a .336 batting average, offered a positive update on Monday, indicating that his condition is improving and not affecting his swing.

"It's getting better day by day," he said. "Today is definitely a lot better than yesterday."

Ohtani's Recovery Progress

Ohtani had a tough series against the Cincinnati Reds, going just two for 13 at the plate. Yet, his recent comments suggest he is on the mend and hopeful for a quick recovery.

In addition to his batting prowess, Ohtani is making progress in his return to pitching. Restricted to the role of a designated hitter as he recovers from Tommy John surgery performed last year, Ohtani has been steadily increasing his pitching workload.

Although it's unlikely he'll pitch for the Dodgers this season, his rehab is moving forward. "Just progressively increasing the distance," Ohtani explained through an interpreter on Monday. "Usually anywhere from 60-70 pitches, in that distance.

Just continuing to increase the distance and the pitches, and just seeing where that goes. I'm not quite sure how far I'm going to go out there, but that's the progression." Ohtani's last appearance as a two-way player was with the Los Angeles Angels in August last year, before undergoing surgery in September.

Despite his injury, he is on pace for an outstanding offensive season, boasting 13 home runs and 35 RBIs. However, the Dodgers have struggled offensively in recent games, and they are looking to Ohtani to help break their losing streak as they face the New York Mets in their series opener at Citi Field on Tuesday.

The Dodgers are hopeful that Ohtani's improving health will translate into a much-needed offensive boost. As they gear up to take on the Mets, fans and the team alike are eager to see their star player back in top form.