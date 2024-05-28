Angel Hernandez Discusses Retirement, Reflects on MLB Career

Angel Hernandez, known for his controversial calls behind the plate, has officially retired after a three-decade-long career in Major League Baseball. Hernandez, who began his umpiring journey at just 20 years old in the Florida State League, announced his decision on Monday night.

This announcement follows a financial settlement reached between Hernandez and MLB, which had been under negotiation for several weeks. According to USA Today, both parties agreed on the terms, leading to Hernandez's confirmation of his retirement.

In his statement, Hernandez cited a desire to spend more time with his family as the primary reason for his retirement. "I have decided that I want to spend more time with my family," he stated. Reflecting on his career, Hernandez expressed pride in witnessing the evolution of the game and his role in promoting diversity within the sport.

"There have been many positive changes in baseball since I first entered the profession, including the expansion and promotion of minorities. I am proud to have been an active participant in that goal while being a Major League umpire."

Passion for Officiating

Hernandez also spoke candidly about his passion for officiating in the professional league.

"Starting with my first Major League game in 1991, I have had the very good experience of living out my childhood dream of umpiring in the major leagues," he said. "There is nothing better than working in a profession that you enjoy.

I treasured the camaraderie of my colleagues and the friendships I have made along the way, including our locker room attendants in all the various cities." Despite his achievements, Hernandez's career was not without controversy.

Known for his polarizing calls, he often faced scrutiny from players and coaches, especially in the latter half of his career. Nonetheless, Hernandez's contributions to the game are significant. He officiated in three All-Star games (1999, 2009, 2017), twelve divisional series (1997, 1998, 2002, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021), eight League Championship Series (2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2016), two World Series (2002, 2005), and the World Baseball Classic (2023).

As Hernandez steps away from the spotlight, he leaves behind a legacy marked by dedication and resilience. His career, filled with both triumphs and challenges, has undeniably left a lasting impact on Major League Baseball.

As he embarks on this new chapter, Hernandez looks forward to cherishing time with his family and reflecting on a career that spanned over three decades.