Mets' Kodai Senga Frustrated by Injury, Anxious for Return

New York Mets' pitcher Kodai Senga has yet to take the mound in the 2024 season, facing a series of setbacks that have sidelined him since spring training. The All-Star player from the previous year has been grappling with a shoulder strain, diagnosed in February after he reported fatigue post throwing sessions.

His challenges escalated during recent batting practices when he felt triceps tightness, leading to an MRI last Friday. The results revealed nerve inflammation in his right elbow, adding to the 31-year-old's frustrations. The situation has been particularly disheartening for Senga, especially with the Mets' series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers being postponed due to rain.

"It's obviously not ideal, a lot of regretful feelings," Senga shared through an interpreter, as reported by AP News. "I just want to get back out there. I see all the guys fighting, and it really makes me want to have the urge to go back out there and pitch for the team." In an effort to address his condition, Senga received a cortisone shot on Friday, and Mets manager Carlos Mendoza remains hopeful.

"If he feels better, he could start throwing again by Wednesday," Mendoza noted, highlighting the pitcher's determination to return.

Mendoza's Empathetic Support

Mendoza also expressed empathy for Senga's plight, acknowledging the pitcher's frustration at not being able to contribute.

"We know how much he wants to be out there and helping the team, and right now, he’s not capable of doing so," Mendoza stated. Senga joined the Mets before the 2023 season on a five-year, $75 million contract. He made a significant impact in his debut year, finishing with a 12-7 win-loss record and a 2.98 ERA across 29 starts.

His outstanding performance earned him an All-Star title in his first major league season and a runner-up position in the National League Rookie of the Year voting. As Senga looks forward to his recovery and return, the Mets and their fans are eager to see him back on the mound, contributing to the team's success as they navigate through the current season.