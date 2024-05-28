Yankees' Juan Soto Opens Up About Origin of His Signature Shuffle

Juan Soto, the New York Yankees' star outfielder, is not only celebrated for his prowess in hitting home runs but also for his distinctive pre-pitch routine, famously known as the "Soto Shuffle." Despite mixed reactions from pitchers across the league, Soto's signature move has become a staple of his at-bat antics, symbolizing his confidence and command over the batter's box.

In a revealing interview with MLB Network, the 25-year-old slugger shared the origins of his famous shuffle, tracing it back to his days in the minor leagues. "It all started when I was in the minors. I did it to get comfortable, to claim the box as my own," Soto explained.

He further elaborated that the shuffle not only helps him settle in but also allows him to adjust his stance and focus before facing the next pitch. "I'd tidy up the box, set my feet right, and soon it became part of my routine.

The guys would ask why, and I'd just say it makes me feel at home in the plate," he added.

Soto's Seasonal Surge

This season, Soto has been instrumental in powering the Yankees' offense, leading the team with a staggering 44 RBIs.

His dynamic partnership with Aaron Judge has been particularly impactful, contributing a combined total of 31 home runs to the team's formidable lineup. Soto himself has blasted 14 home runs, boasting a batting average of .310 and an on-base plus slugging (OPS) of .979.

His disciplined approach at the plate is evident from his 36 walks, alongside driving in 39 runs. Soto's contribution extends beyond his statistical achievements, influencing several key victories for the Yankees. As the season progresses, his performance continues to excel, keeping fans and critics alike enthralled by his skill and flair.

With free agency looming at season's end, the Yankees are poised to maximize his talents as they push for postseason glory. His blend of charisma and skill not only energizes the team but also ensures that the "Soto Shuffle" remains a memorable element of his game, much to the delight and occasional chagrin of fans and foes alike.