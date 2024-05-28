Shohei Ohtani Updates Future Plans as Pitcher

Despite a year away from the pitcher's mound, Shohei Ohtani remains committed to returning to his role as a dual-threat player for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Following his Tommy John surgery, Ohtani is intensifying his rehabilitation with a clear goal to resume pitching, dispelling any doubts about his future in this capacity.

During a recent update, Ohtani shared details of his recovery process. "I'm just progressively increasing the distance," he explained through an interpreter, according to Jorge Castillo of ESPN. His current regimen includes pitching from a distance of 60 feet, reaching speeds up to 80 mph, and gradually increasing both the distance and the pitch count.

"Usually anywhere from 60-70 pitches at that distance. We're continuing to push the boundaries to see how far I can go," Ohtani added. This strategic approach in Ohtani's rehab signifies more than just a recovery; it's a reaffirmation of his invaluable role as a two-way player.

While Ohtani's prowess at the plate is undisputed—he boasts a .336 batting average with 13 home runs this season, leading the Dodgers' offensive efforts, his pitching is equally pivotal to his identity and career.

Dodgers Back Ohtani's Pitching

The decision by the Dodgers to continue supporting Ohtani's pitching ambitions comes after considerable speculation during the off-season.

His agent made it clear during free agency that Ohtani was intent on returning to the mound as soon as he was medically cleared. This commitment was evidently a significant factor in the Dodgers' decision to invest in him heavily, understanding the rare talent he brings to both facets of the game.

As the season progresses, the Dodgers and their fans are keenly watching Ohtani's recovery, anticipating the dynamic impact he can have once fully rehabilitated. His dual capabilities not only add depth to the team's strategy but also bring a unique excitement to the ballpark, underscoring why Ohtani is considered one of the most versatile and talented players in modern baseball.