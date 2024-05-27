Nationals Activate Lane Thomas, DFA Victor Robles

"The Washington Nationals have reinstated outfielder Lane Thomas from the 10-day Injured List and designated fellow outfielder Victor Robles for assignment. Thomas had been out for a month after being diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his left knee, sustained that same night while stealing second base during the game versus the Los Angeles Dodgers.".

This is a struggle for Thomas in his 28-year-old season, hitting just .184 with two home runs, 10 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases through 22 contests. Not to say he can't improve; after all, Thomas does have a career batting average of .247 with 59 home runs, 190 RBIs, and 46 steals over 453 major league games.

Thomas entered the Major Leagues in 2019 before a trading to the Nationals in July 2021 by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Robles' Struggles Continue

And Victor Robles, who just turned 27 a week ago, has had a rough season, hitting just .120 with three runs scored and four stolen bases in 14 games.

That was a far cry from his 2020 season, in which he hit .299 over the span of 36 games. On the whole, Robles is a career .236 hitter who's mashed 31 home runs, driven in 156 runs, and swiped 70 bags in parts of eight seasons with the Nats.

He finished sixth in National League Rookie of the Year voting back in 2019. The decision to DFA Robles now, for the Nationals, is just a matter of being under situations with the needed adjustments in the roster. Spaces would open for other players, and it means something really big in terms of playing time and taking advantage of such an opportunity to shine.

Meanwhile, the return of Thomas fills a gaping void in the Nationals' outfield. Hopefully this will put some churning back in the mix of things for the Nationals while adding depth to the overall lineup. Many in team management and supporters of the team will be very eager about Thomas getting back onto the playing field, in hopes that he can resume the form shown before this injury and that it will lead to the success of the team.

This possibly underlines the Nationals' efforts in fine-tuning their roster and players' performance more for this season, which bears major challenges.