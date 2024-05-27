Yankees Stay Steady with Volpe Leading Off Despite Reappearance of LeMahieu

After missing the first 26 games of the regular season due to a foot injury, New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu has finally gotten healthy. As a matter of fact, LeMahieu was supposed to be the top guy up for Aaron Boone this season at the leadoff slot.

But Boone was left to adjust after LeMahieu fractured his foot, which only sidelined him for a while. In turn, Boone pegged Anthony Volpe to handle the leadoff responsibilities. The 20-year-old shortstop has responded more than sufficiently and headed his place even though LeMahieu is coming back.

Volpe's success, headlined by a 19-game hitting streak, has been among the Yankees' offensive turning points this year. The exception on Sunday was Volpe, though, as the Yankees were short. He extended his impressive hitting streak by going 1-for-3 with a walk.

According to the New York Post, this streak is the longest by any Yankees player since Derek Jeter in 2012.

Volpe Leads Yankees

Boone had plenty to say on the efforts of Volpe: "He's a constant, dynamic, great player. Ability to have versatile adjustments and get on base in front of some good hitters has been paramount and a catalyst for our offense," said Boone.

Volpe is slashing .282/.355/.435 with six home runs, 11 stolen bases, and 36 runs scored this season, balancing for a .791 OPS. LeMahieu is a respected veteran for the Yankees, but his current form doesn't match up to Volpe's type of numbers.

Of all teams, the Yankees need that steady flow on the basepaths, pre-power hitters like Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton. Volpe has up to now been the spark that keeps the Yankees' offense going—getting on base and creating opportunities for runs.

For now, with LeMahieu coming back in, the decision to keep Boone would be more consequential for Boone than it would for Volpe's individual performance. The Yankees should go on their great offensive performance with Volpe in command still.