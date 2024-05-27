DJ LeMahieu Poised for Yankees Comeback Following Second Rehab Triumph

The New York Yankees are on the brink of a significant boost to their roster as DJ LeMahieu gears up for his imminent return to Major League action. LeMahieu, sidelined since March due to a fractured right foot, successfully completed his second rehab stint with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre team.

During his brief rehab assignment, LeMahieu stepped up to the plate six times in two games, securing two walks. Post-game, he shared his thoughts with the media, emphasizing his focus on physical readiness and confidence. "I always aim for hits and to effectively play my position.

Most importantly, I need to ensure I'm physically ready and confident in all aspects, which I feel I've achieved," LeMahieu stated. He also valued the defensive practice he received at the minor league level, which is crucial as he prepares to resume his role as the Yankees' primary third baseman.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has indicated a likely return for LeMahieu on May 28, during an away game against the LA Angels. Boone also mentioned that LeMahieu would reclaim his responsibilities at third base, a position temporarily covered by Jon Berti and Oswaldo Cabrera.

Initially, LeMahieu may receive sporadic rest days to ease him back into the full-time lineup.

LeMahieu's Batting Dilemma

One of the pressing questions with LeMahieu's return is his batting order position. Prior to his injury, Boone had announced LeMahieu as the season's leadoff hitter.

However, his absence led to Gleyber Torres and subsequently Anthony Volpe taking over that role. With Volpe excelling at the leadoff spot, boasting a .282 average, it seems unlikely LeMahieu will reclaim it immediately. Instead, he might be slotted into the cleanup position, currently held by Alex Verdugo, which would shift the batting order downward.

As LeMahieu prepares to don the pinstripes once again, the Yankees anticipate his veteran presence and versatility will significantly bolster their lineup, offering strategic flexibility and enhanced offensive capabilities.