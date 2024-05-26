Yankees' Aaron Judge Praises Stroman Following Scoreless Performance

In a display of commanding skill, New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge continued his impressive hitting streak, significantly contributing to his team's 4-1 triumph over the San Diego Padres this past Saturday. The Yankees' recent performances have been nothing short of stellar, with the team notching its fourth consecutive victory and clinching the three-game series against the Padres.

This win brings the Yankees to a commendable season record of 37-17, positioning them just behind the league-leading Philadelphia Phillies. While Judge's prowess at the plate was undeniable, as he homered for the fourth game in a row, he was quick to spotlight teammate Marcus Stroman's remarkable performance on the mound.

Stroman, who joined the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs, pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out six batters. His stellar outing contributed to the Yankees' pitchers extending their collective scoreless streak to over 26 innings, an impressive feat highlighting the depth and quality of their starting rotation.

Judge's Record-Breaking Streak

"Aaron Judge gets his name into the record books as his red-hot streak continues," could well be the headline as the Yankees' slugger shows no signs of slowing down. After a tepid start to the season, Judge has been on a tear, with his two-run homer off Dylan Cease marking his 17th of the season.

This blast tied him with Gunnar Henderson and Kyle Tucker atop the home run leaderboard. Judge's recent achievements include making MLB history as the first player to hit over 12 doubles and 11 home runs within a 20-game span.

Reflecting on his success, Judge shared, "It's all swing and miss. I think that's the most simple thing, don't sweat it. Gotta hit the baseball, just trying to do your job and that's what everybody is trying to do." As the Yankees gear up for the final game of the series against the Padres at Petco Park on Sunday, they aim to extend their winning streak to five.

With the team firing on all cylinders and key players like Judge and Stroman performing at their peak, the Yankees are proving to be formidable contenders this season, much to the delight of their fans and the apprehension of their rivals.