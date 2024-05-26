Mets' Francisco Lindor Stands Still in Puzzling Strikeout

In a recent turn of events that left fans and analysts puzzled, New York Mets' star shortstop Francisco Lindor faced a crucial at-bat that turned heads for all the wrong reasons. In a pivotal seventh-inning moment against the San Francisco Giants, with the Mets clinging to a slim lead, Lindor, usually a clutch performer, opted not to swing at a decisive 3-2 pitch from Randy Rodriguez that sailed cleanly down the center for a strikeout.

The scene was set with Mets up by a run and pinch-runner Tyrone Taylor poised on second base, representing a critical chance to extend the lead. However, Lindor’s uncharacteristic decision to watch the pitch cross the plate ultimately backfired.

The Mets would later feel the sting even more as closer Edwin Diaz surrendered the lead in the ninth, culminating in a disappointing 7-2 loss in extra innings.

Lindor's Plate Struggles

Lindor's approach at the plate has been under scrutiny this season, particularly after opting to switch from contact lenses to prescription glasses in hopes of better tracking pitches.

Despite this change, Saturday's game highlighted ongoing struggles, as Lindor admitted postgame that he had been chasing pitches out of the zone earlier in the at-bat. "He hadn’t thrown a strike [in the at-bat], and I was helping him out by swinging," Lindor reflected.

"My best bet was to take a pitch. It just so happened that was the one strike the whole at-bat." This year has been challenging for Lindor, who has yet to find his rhythm, posting some of the lowest offensive numbers of his career with an OPS of just .648.

Even as he battles through these difficulties, Lindor dismisses the notion that his new eyewear is to blame. "That’s not an excuse," he asserted. "I feel like I’m in the same boat I was last year: I just haven’t had a hot start with the bat most years." Lindor's history, however, shows a pattern of mid-season recoveries.

His OPS last June dropped to .688 before he rebounded impressively to close the season with an OPS of .881. At 30, the seasoned infielder is hopeful for a turnaround, reminiscent of his previous second-half surges. "I wish I could start better, but I haven’t done it," Lindor lamented.

"It’s been tough. Every year, I think it’s gonna be different, but then it’s an uphill battle again." As the season progresses, Lindor remains optimistic about the impact of his new prescription glasses, even amidst the challenges.

With a significant contract and high expectations, both Lindor and the Mets are eager to see if this adjustment can spark a revival of his renowned hitting prowess. "Hopefully this works," Lindor concluded. "We’ll see how it goes."