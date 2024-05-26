Houston Astros Ace Nears Hall of Fame Induction

Justin Verlander, the Houston Astros' star pitcher, further solidified his bid for a place in the Hall of Fame as he climbed into the top 10 of the MLB all-time strikeout list. In a standout performance against the Oakland Athletics on Friday, Verlander surpassed baseball legend Greg Maddux by striking out former teammate Abraham Toro, marking a poignant moment in a game filled with full-circle experiences.

Verlander's ascension in the records began in an earlier game against the Milwaukee Brewers, where he overtook another formidable pitcher, Max Scherzer. This achievement not only highlights his consistent performance but also his longevity in the sport.

With a total of 3,377 career strikeouts after Friday’s game, Verlander finds himself in an elite group, predominantly filled with Hall of Famers.

Verlander's Historic Milestones

On this pivotal Friday, Verlander not only made strides in strikeouts but also matched Ted Lyons with his 260th career win, positioning him 41st in all-time wins.

His reflective tone post-game underscored the gravity of his achievements. "I don’t know if, as a 21-or-22-year-old kid in professional baseball, if I thought I would be in the top 10 of anything. This sport’s been around for so long.

So yeah, hard to put into words,” he said. Verlander's illustrious career has been marked by notable milestones and comebacks, including a remarkable return to form after Tommy John surgery four years ago. Since his recovery, he has garnered a third Cy Young Award and his second World Series title, compiling a 34-14 record with a commendable 2.58 ERA over 62 games.

Despite a delayed start to the 2024 season due to shoulder inflammation, Verlander's recent performances suggest he is not slowing down. He is on track to possibly surpass Walter Johnson for ninth all-time in strikeouts and Gus Weyhing for 39th in career wins, provided he maintains his health and form.

Verlander’s ongoing career is a testament to his resilience and excellence, making his case for the Hall of Fame increasingly indisputable. With each game, he not only challenges records but also sets a high bar for pitching prowess in major league baseball.