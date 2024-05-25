Aaron Boone Assists Jon Berti Off Field Following Injury

In a concerning turn of events for the New York Yankees, utility player Jon Berti had to be assisted off the field by manager Aaron Boone during Friday's game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Berti, a pivotal player for the team, sustained an apparent injury to his left leg in the ninth inning, casting a shadow over the Yankees' otherwise triumphant evening.

The incident occurred just as Berti hit a groundball to second base. Video footage from the scene, widely circulated on X (formerly Twitter) by Talkin Yanks, shows Berti collapsing out of the batter’s box, clutching his leg in evident distress.

Unable to bear weight on his left leg, Berti was surrounded by concerned team members and the Yankees’ staff, including Boone, who provided support as he limped off the field. In a post-game interview with YES Network, Boone shared insights into the injury, "It looks like a calf injury.

He grabbed it coming out of the box. We'll definitely need imaging to assess the extent, but the way he walked off, it seemed severe," Boone explained, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Yankees Dominate Series Opener

Before the mishap, the Yankees were demonstrating formidable skill, both offensively and defensively, securing an 8-0 victory over the Padres in the series opener.

Their offensive firepower was particularly notable in the third inning, which saw the team's batters drive home multiple runs. The inning kicked off with Aaron Judge's sacrifice fly, setting the stage for a series of home runs.

Juan Soto launched a two-run homer, his 14th of the season, quickly followed by Judge with a solo homer, marking his 16th. Giancarlo Stanton then capped the inning with a 417-foot homer, adding two more runs to the Yankees' tally.

Reflecting on the explosive inning, Boone remarked, "It was pretty awesome, actually. You have these moments during the regular season that stand out, and this was one of them. The sequence with Soto, Judge, and then Stanton—it was one of those exhilarating episodes you cherish being part of." The Yankees continue to lead the American League with impressive stats: 660 runs, 79 home runs, a .440 slugging percentage, and closely trailing the Houston Astros with 455 total hits and a .257 batting average.

As the Yankees gear up for Game 2 against the Padres on Saturday, all eyes will be on how they adjust to Berti's absence and whether they can maintain their top form in this evenly poised series.