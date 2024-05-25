Dodgers' Dave Roberts Continues to Be Amazed by Shohei Ohtani's Performances

Shohei Ohtani continues to redefine the boundaries of Major League Baseball with a performance that could see him joining an elite group of players. The Los Angeles Dodgers' star, who secured a monumental 10-year, $700 million contract this offseason—the largest in North American sports history, is not just playing baseball; he's altering its history.

Dave Roberts, the Dodgers manager, never tires of witnessing Ohtani's prowess on the field. "Just when I think he can't awe me anymore, he does something different," Roberts shared in a recent MLB Network Radio interview. He added, reflecting on the joy of managing such a talent, "Sometimes I have to pinch myself knowing that I am managing one of the greatest players of all time." Ohtani's dual-threat capability as an exceptional hitter and top-tier pitcher has established him as a unique figure in sports, earning him the moniker of a true baseball unicorn.

Since his debut in 2018, Ohtani has not only captivated fans worldwide but also reshaped the idea of what's possible in MLB.

Ohtani's Historic Pace

Currently, Ohtani is on track for a historic season. He has maintained a .348 batting average with 13 home runs, 34 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases over the first 50 games.

His performance sets him on pace for a 40-home run and 40-stolen-base season, a rare feat that underscores his unmatched versatility and athletic excellence. This level of achievement places Ohtani as a frontrunner for the National League MVP Award, a title that if won, would make him only the second player in MLB history to secure MVP honors in both the American and National Leagues.

The first was Frank Robinson, a Cincinnati Reds legend and Hall of Famer, who won the award with the Reds (NL) and later with the Baltimore Orioles (AL). The stakes are high, and the excitement around Ohtani's campaign grows with each game.

As he continues to perform at this extraordinary level, the possibility of him achieving what only Robinson has done before looms large, adding another chapter to his already illustrious career and further cementing his status as a legend of the sport.