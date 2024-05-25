Tigers Demote Alex Lange Following On-Mound Outburst

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Alex Lange faced stern repercussions after his latest on-field outburst, culminating in a heated exchange with manager A.J. Hinch and a subsequent demotion to Triple-A Toledo. The incident unfolded during a tense seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals, where Lange's frustrations visibly boiled over.

After relinquishing two runs and experiencing mounting struggles, Lange's impatience peaked when he threw a baseball at nearly 90 mph toward the Tigers' dugout in what was described as a "reckless" manner by the Bally Sports Detroit broadcast.

The broadcast captured the moment Lange, seemingly agitated while waiting for a new ball from the umpire, forcefully hurled the old ball against the netting behind the dugout. The ball rebounded onto the field, prompting the bat boy to retrieve it amid the unfolding drama.

Hinch Confronts Lange

Play-by-play commentator Jason Benetti provided a vivid recount of the situation, noting Lange's uncharacteristic method of discarding the baseball. "I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a pitcher throw a ball that hard when they want a new baseball," Benetti said.

The scene escalated when Hinch approached the mound, not to make a pitching change, but to reprimand his pitcher. The brief yet intense visit lasted barely eight seconds, with Lange unable to respond before Hinch stormed back to the dugout, still visibly furious.

This wasn't Lange's first display of temper that week; similar frustration was evident on Monday following consecutive walks. Yet, the decision to send him to Toledo wasn't solely based on these incidents. Speaking on Thursday, Hinch emphasized that the move was a strategic decision aimed at refining Lange’s pitching mechanics and control, rather than a direct punishment.

"We’ve talked about Alex in recent weeks, or actually, for the entirety of his major league career, about strike-throwing and execution," Hinch explained, highlighting ongoing concerns about Lange's performance. Lange's role had already shifted from closer to lower-leverage situations following spring training, with Jason Foley assuming closer duties.

His performance against the Royals, where he was tagged for four runs, marked the second time in five appearances he had allowed such a number. This slip in effectiveness has seen his ERA jump from a sterling 0.64 to a concerning 4.34.

The Tigers' management hopes the stint in Toledo will allow Lange to recalibrate and focus on his command and execution, crucial for his return to major league action. As the Tigers navigate through their season, the balance between managing player emotions and maintaining team performance remains a delicate challenge.