Joe Buck Returns to MLB Commentary Post-Fox Departure

Joe Buck – an unmistakable voice of the World Series for a generation will return to Major League Baseball, albeit only for one game, on an exclusive broadcast on Bally Sports Midwest. Buck has called the St. Louis May 24 game against the Cubs and joined the regular play-by-play announcer for the Cardinals, Chip Caray.

This game, at long last, is Buck's first for MLB since he worked the World Series last year, also his first time calling a Cardinals game since last doing it locally in 2007. According to a profile by Dan Caesar,. Buck has had a long history with MLB since 1996, when FOX acquired rights to MLB telecasts.

Joe Buck's Legacy

Over the next 25 years, Buck became synonymous with the sport, announcing all but two World Series during his time.; His end of the 2021 season exit from FOX represented the end of an era. While he took a bit of heat for not being more committed to MLB now that he was sitting in the lead seat for the NFL on FOX, most of that was gone by the end of his MLB tenure.

The upcoming telecast will also serve as a sentimental journey for Buck and Caray. They have a mutual past, too: Harry Caray will always be remembered as the legendary announcer for the Cardinals, and Jack Buck is Joe Buck's dad.

The two did games together up to 1969, so this reunion is a fond one, in particular, for lovers of the history of old-time baseball broadcasting. Buck's return to the MLB booth is supposed to be a one-time thing. One-off cameos are not entirely foreign for former MLB broadcasters.

In recent years, both Al Michaels and Curt Gowdy made one-off appearances on MLB Network and ESPN, respectively. This special broadcast is sure to be received well with fans of baseball realistically, the one and only special live opportunity they will have to hear Joe Buck in his typical above-average form call an actual MLB contest.

While it doesn't seem like much, experiencing Buck's trip to the past of doing Cards games nightly can go down as another highlight of a day full of them for these ultra fans getting the Cards and Cubs tangles on Bally Sports Midwest.