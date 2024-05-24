Dodgers Designate for Assignment Former Giants Starter Drew Pomeranz

The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially released left-handed pitcher Drew Pomeranz, according to MLB.com's transaction wire. That closes the chapter for ex-All-Star Drew Pomeranz, who, over the past two seasons, really took a dive due to injuries.

Pomeranz, 35, last suited up for a Major League contest with the Padres at the tail end of the 2021 campaign. Since that time, he's been battling a variety of continuing injury woes while trying to work his way back. His path through the top levels of affiliated ball includes stops with several other organizations, most prominently a successful run with the Giants in San Francisco in 2019.

In 77.2 innings with the Giants, Pomeranz pitched to a 5.68 ERA and 1.609 WHIP across 17 starts before being traded at the deadline that season to the Milwaukee Brewers. Since parting ways with San Francisco's organization almost two January-to-Decembers ago now, Pomeranz and his career continued to move around Southern California, featuring stops with the Padres, Los Angeles Angels, and most recently, the Dodgers in April 2024.

Pomeranz Eyes Comeback Opportunity

Meanwhile, though, Pomeranz will hope he be able to catch on with an organization that is still interested in giving him a second chance on the bump in MLB action again. For this 11-year major league veteran, his 3.91 ERA across 858.1 innings of work is awfully respectable for sure.

However, his performance has rotted away with each passing season, but there exists a world where he can still fill out some relief depth based on the form of his best version to any pitching staff with ample opportunity for teams without roster contention to bring on experienced arms.

Of late, Pomeranz has pitched very effectively out of the bullpen, and with a lot of league sources saying he seems to be really looking good on the mound this year, maybe some team looking for bullpen stability gives him a shot because the state of the league in regard to pitching injuries is poor.

Pomeranz could find himself in a low-leverage relief role, from which he can try to prove up from there and show that he can still pitch at this level. As Pomeranz considers his options, experience and past success could garner interest in the southpaw as a veteran presence with newfound bullpen depth in a few organizations.

His prime might be over, but with the right determination and resiliency, he may find himself back on the hilly mound of the MLB, contributing to a major league club desperately in need of pitching support.