Top 3 Buy-Low Candidates in Fantasy Baseball: Featuring Austin Riley

Fantasy baseball managers are always on the lookout for ways to gain an edge over their competitors. In some leagues, the stakes are high with significant prize money and bragging rights on the line. While a solid draft is crucial, savvy managers know there are other strategies to strengthen their teams throughout the season.

One key approach is monitoring the waiver wire to snag emerging stars. Another effective strategy is targeting slumping players on the trade market. These buy-low candidates can turn a struggling fantasy team into a championship contender if they bounce back as the season progresses.

Austin Riley, the hard-hitting third baseman for the Atlanta Braves, has had a surprisingly slow start to the season. A two-time All-Star, Riley has been a powerhouse at the plate since his debut in 2019. However, through 37 games this season, he has a .245 batting average, 18 RBIs, and only three home runs.

Riley's Frustration, Castellanos' Struggles

Riley recently shared his frustration with his performance, saying, "This has been driving me nuts. I love being out there and competing with the guys." Given his past success, it's likely only a matter of time before Riley regains his form.

This could be the perfect moment for fantasy baseball managers to trade for him, especially as he's also dealing with a lingering side injury. The 2024 season has been tough for Nick Castellanos. The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder, known for his consistency, has struggled significantly.

In 49 games, he's batting just .202 with four home runs and 19 RBIs. Castellanos had a stellar 2023 season, boasting a .277 average with 29 home runs and 106 RBIs. His current slump presents an opportunity for fantasy managers to acquire him at a discount, banking on a turnaround based on his proven track record.

Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs has also faced challenges this season, primarily due to injuries limiting him to just 24 games. Even when healthy, Suzuki has been decent but not spectacular. This makes him an intriguing buy-low option for fantasy managers looking to bolster their outfield.

Suzuki has shown flashes of his potential, including his fourth home run of the year recently. For managers willing to take a risk, Suzuki could provide solid returns as the season progresses, making now an ideal time to trade for him.

In conclusion, targeting these buy-low candidates—Austin Riley, Nick Castellanos, and Seiya Suzuki—could be the key to transforming your fantasy baseball team into a championship contender. Act quickly to capitalize on these opportunities and gain an edge over your competition.