Top 3 Buy-Low Fantasy Baseball Picks, Including Austin Riley

In the high stakes world of fantasy baseball, managers are always seeking out an edge in the game. With serious money on the line and bragging rights thrown in for good measure, drafting well simply isn't going to cut it. One good way of doing this is by concentrating on the trade market for presently underperforming but historically strong players.

This includes hunting down "buy‐low" candidates—players not currently performing up to snuff but with the potential to in coming weeks. Strategic trading for these players bought at a discount can literally make a major difference and turn around a flailing fantasy team in the last parts of the season.

Austin Riley's Slump

Sitting right at the very top of that buy-low list is Austin Riley, the powerful third baseman of the Atlanta Braves. Despite the established power and evidence of 2 All-Star selections since his 2019 debut, Riley has had a shaky start.

Through 37 contests, he is batting a mere .245 with 18 RBIs and three home runs. Riley himself stated his frustration: "This has been driving me nuts. I love being out there and competing with the guys," according to @BravesOnBally.

With his track record, it is indeed a matter of time before he bounces back to form, so this might actually be the best time to pick him up for most managers to get a high-impact performer. Another top buy-low would be Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Nick Castellanos.

After a solid 2023 campaign hitting .277 with 29 homers and 106 RBIs, Castellanos has stumbled to a .202 average with just four home runs in 49 games this season. Those struggles at the moment could make him really cheap for fantasy managers looking to fortify their lineups.

Finally, Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki is another who forms part of those buy-low candidates. He's played in only 24 games due to injury and has hit rather modestly, but he still remains a potential asset. Moments like his fourth homer of the season, recently celebrated by @CubsZone, show the pure brilliance Suzuki can breathe, and so he could be a big-time steal for managers willing to bet on him getting back to full strength after his recent placement on the IL.