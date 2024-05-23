Shota Imanaga Becomes NL ROY Favorite; Colton Cowser Tops AL

As we near the two-month point of the 2024 Major League Baseball season, the Rookie of the Year competition has certainly experienced some twists and turns in both leagues. Shota Imanaga of the Chicago Cubs has gone some length in front on the new leader of the National League Rookie of the Year.

Imanaga's odds have improved to +110 from +700 in the last month, indicating his brilliant performance on the field of play. With his current standing, he has overtaken the previous favorite: Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

That is a really bad season starter, as his odds are lengthened at +400 from earlier +250 after recent struggles on the mound.

Cowser Takes Lead

Presumptive favorite in the American League: Colton Cowser, Baltimore Orioles Cowser is really starting to look like the de facto frontrunner right now.

His +120 odds are a big improvement on co-favorite status he had held for the past few weeks, jockeying atop with Texas Rangers prospect Evan Carter. New odds for Carter go from +300 to +330, but Cowser has performed so well that he already seems to have distanced himself in this rookie race.

MLB analyst Ben Verlander recently took to Twitter to heap praise on Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes after his dominant performance on May 17. The 2023 first-overall draft selection put together a six-no-hit inning with 11 strikeouts in just his second career start.

His average fastball velocity over those six innings was 99.3 mph, with many of his pitches popping above the 100-mph mark, signaling the great potential he holds. This excellent display has seen Skenes' NL Rookie of the Year odds be shortened from +2500 to a much more live +500.

Sports betting analyst Chris "The Bear" Fallica says don't be afraid to long-shot bet on the Marlins Max Meyer. After Tommy John surgery, Meyer has shown some potential and may just slip into a starting role with Sandy Alcántara missing.

Take Max Meyer at +4000 for NL Rookie of the Year; there's some room for a good return if Meyer maintains his progress. Of course, as the season goes on, these rookies are going to have to continue to excite the fans and analysts en route to perhaps even taking a Rookie of the Year title.