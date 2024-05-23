Yankees Set to Lowball MVP Contender Juan Soto?

After Juan Soto hit his 13th homer of the year, in the Yankees' 7-3 win over the Mariners on Wednesday night, Yankee Stadium erupted with cheers and "M-V-P" chants. Now a fixture in the Bronx as part of the Yankees lineup, the 25-year-old outfielder has played in 51 games this year and needs only one more long ball to match team leader Aaron Judge's 14.

Soto's play is that of a fan favorite and keystone player for these 34-17 Yankees. Soto is on a $31 million contract in his final arbitration year before free agency. The Yankees managed a deal with the Padres to bring home Soto in December by giving out just five players.

With this performance, oh boy, Soto is setting himself to cash in huge money, maybe even crossing Shohei Ohtani from the Dodgers, who gets around $70 million in his salary per annum. But he is still up in the air on whether this payday will come from the Yankees, who are ranked top-paid second largest in MLB, with a total of 305 million, barely losing out to the Mets with an overall salary of 307 million dollars and paying a big luxury tax consequence.

"They've really made me feel comfortable in this lineup, in this clubhouse. I think they're doing a pretty good job for me. I'm enjoying every part of it," he said Wednesday. "I'm having fun with it. You'll never know how long it's going to be like that, so you try to have fun with every second and keep going."

Hal Steinbrenner Faces Tough Decision

Yankees chairman Hal Steinbrenner, himself having already gone on the record making it clear that he would love to see Soto retire in pinstripes, is certainly a major influence towards if, or if not, the slugger receives an extension with the team.

Most recently, he told The New York Post that the organization is looking more to shed payroll than add to it, making it more difficult to retain Soto. The payroll and where we are right now in the payroll is just "I'm just telling you straight up: I do not think that is sustainable," Steinbrenner said.

"It's not something I can imagine most ownership groups could support; with a real luxury tax we're having to pay." But based on the valuation of $7.55 billion and projected revenue of $679 million, according to Forbes, the Yankees have it somewhere in their power to suggest remaining in the conversation for Soto.

Almost a cash cow in themselves and internationally known gives this team the capability to invest in Soto's development and throw a big offer to keep him in New York long term. After all, it has been almost 15 years since the Yankees have won it all.

The future of Soto will be one of those big decisions for many Yankee fans and analysts who have to do the double if the Yankees are to steer through the financial muddle that comes with maintaining a championship-caliber ball club.