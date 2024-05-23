Dave Roberts Backs Dodgers After Surprise Series Loss, Eyes Next Challenge

The Los Angeles Dodgers' streak of two consecutive series victories ended abruptly on Wednesday with a 0-6 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. The Diamondbacks' dominance in the rubber game clinched the three-game series, outscoring the Dodgers 17-9 overall and shutting out their formidable offense.

Manager Dave Roberts, despite the back-to-back defeats, refrained from blaming any individual player. Instead, he is focused on the upcoming three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds, the NL East's last-place team, which starts on Friday.

"I think it's one of those things where you just have to flush this series, get to the off day that we have, and reset for Friday," Roberts commented.

Diamondbacks' Dominance Continues

The Diamondbacks' first series win at Dodger Stadium since 2018 was reminiscent of their efficiency on the bases, echoing their performance during last season's National League Division Series sweep against the Dodgers.

Corbin Carroll, the reigning NL Rookie of the Year, delivered a two-run triple in the fifth inning, adding to the woes of Dodgers' starter Tyler Glasnow. Glasnow, who had a strong start to the season, has now faced consecutive defeats.

On the opposing side, Ryne Nelson pitched five shutout innings, stifling the Dodgers' bats. Despite Glasnow's tough outing, Roberts expressed confidence in the Dodgers' rotation. The team has seen solid performances from pitchers like Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, though the recent series saw them conceding 13 runs in two games compared to 32 in the previous 11.

"I just thought we just didn't play well, didn't swing the bat, and we lost a series," Roberts stated. "But I think, by and large, the pitching has been really solid. And so, that's something I'm gonna hang my hat on”.

Reflecting on his performance, Glasnow, who allowed four hits and three runs in five innings while striking out six and walking one, said: “It was fine in the beginning, and that fifth inning, it just got away from me.

I think just looking back and trying to take what I did in the first four into my next start and trying to figure out why I was late, and try to wash it and go into the next one”. While the pitching struggled against the Diamondbacks' efficient hitting, the Dodgers' hitters missed several opportunities, going 0-for-8 with runners in scoring positions. As the team moves forward, they aim to regroup and refocus for the challenges ahead.