Dodgers Fans Praise Shohei Ohtani's Stellar Season Start

Shohei Ohtani has made a substantial impact with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and his influence appears set to endure for a long time. This season, the two-way phenom has concentrated solely on hitting, with plans to resume pitching in 2025.

Despite playing only one side of the game, Ohtani has excelled, demonstrating that his prowess as a hitter remains unmatched. Many fans believe this could be Ohtani's best MLB season as a hitter. Reacting to his impressive batting statistics, fans have flooded social media with praise for his progress and consistency.

"He's on the way to a show-stopping season," wrote one fan. "His best year as a hitter, yes," another fan added. "I'm sure this is like playing on easy mode for him without pitching," commented another fan. Fans have also drawn comparisons between Ohtani and legendary players like Babe Ruth.

Dodgers fans eagerly await the return of Shohei Ohtani to pitching. The team's pitching coach, Mark Prior, recently provided an update on Ohtani's progress. According to Prior, Ohtani has been taking a measured approach throughout the summer.

Ohtani's Pitching Return

The Japanese star has yet to start pitching, but Prior mentioned that if all goes well, he might be ready to take the mound by the playoffs to face live hitters. "Obviously, we’re monitoring his throwing, and he'll progress through the summer.

We'll see where he stands by the end of the season. Hopefully, by playoffs, he’s up on the mound and facing hitters," Prior said in an interview on MLB Network Radio. While it may take some time for Ohtani to resume pitching, fans are thoroughly entertained by his hitting prowess.

The slugger has already amassed 13 home runs this season, with more than half a season left to add to his numbers. As Shohei Ohtani continues to shine at the plate, Dodgers fans remain optimistic about his future contributions, both as a hitter and a pitcher.

With his current form, Ohtani is undoubtedly one of the most exciting players to watch in MLB, and his journey this season is just beginning.