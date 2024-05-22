Dave Roberts Praises Gavin Stone for Stellar Six-Inning Outing Against D-backs

In a challenging Tuesday showdown at Dodger Stadium, the Los Angeles Dodgers fell 7-3 to the Arizona Diamondbacks, despite a notable performance from pitcher Gavin Stone. This game marked a rebound for the D-backs, who had suffered a 6-4 defeat against the Dodgers just the day before.

Stone, a rising star in his sophomore season, demonstrated resilience and skill, delivering six solid innings on the mound. Despite conceding four runs from eight hits, his ability to maintain composure under pressure impressed many, including Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts.

Roberts praised Stone's performance, noting, "He competed well, keeping us in the ball game and managing through six innings. Even though the D-backs had a strong game plan against him, Stone handled the pressure admirably, particularly with a crucial double play that really highlighted the inning."

Early Inning Challenge

The game's pivotal moments came early.

In the second inning, Stone faced a challenging stretch, allowing the D-backs a 2-0 lead with four singles. However, defensive plays by Gavin Lux and Freddie Freeman, who executed a sharp double play, prevented further damage and kept the Dodgers within striking distance.

Offensively, the Dodgers saw contributions from two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani and catcher Will Smith. Ohtani’s dynamic steal in the fourth and a timely single in the sixth brought in two crucial runs, while Smith’s RBI double in the same inning added another score.

Despite these efforts, the Dodgers' lineup struggled to sustain momentum throughout the later innings. Reflecting on his outing, Stone shared his thoughts with MLB.com, stating, "I felt like my pitching was mostly strong today, though I did make a few mistakes that cost us.

I didn't feel my best, but overall, it was a decent performance. I know I left a couple of pitches over the plate that they capitalized on, especially the changeup to Walker and the sinker to Carroll." Stone's performance this season marks a significant improvement over his rookie year.

In his last four starts alone, he has consistently held opponents to just one run per game over 26 innings, underscoring his growth and potential as a key player for the Dodgers. As the Dodgers look ahead to their next game, they will undoubtedly lean on the resilience and emerging talent of players like Stone, who continue to demonstrate their worth under the bright lights of Major League Baseball.