Mets' Jake Diekman Loses Cool on Water Cooler After Rough Game

In a tense moment during Tuesday's game, Mets pitcher Jake Diekman didn't even complete an inning before his frustration boiled over, leading to an outburst in the dugout. After a rough outing, Diekman took his anger out on a water cooler, providing a dramatic display of emotion.

Diekman was brought in during the sixth inning but struggled to find his footing. He managed to pitch just two-thirds of an inning, during which he allowed a home run and issued a walk before being replaced by Jorge López.

This tough performance contributed to the Mets' 7-6 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. Despite striking out two batters, the damage had already been done with a two-run homer by David Fry. As Diekman exited the game and walked through the dugout, his frustration became evident.

In a fit of anger, he grabbed a water cooler and threw it, an action captured on camera and shared widely on social media. "It was clear that Diekman was not pleased with his outing in Cleveland tonight," noted SNY in their coverage of the incident.

This marks Diekman’s second consecutive appearance where he has given up a home run, highlighting a troubling trend for the reliever. The Mets, as a team, are facing broader issues, having lost their second straight game to the Guardians and nine of their last twelve games.

This slump has dropped their record to a disappointing 21-27.

Diekman's Season Struggles

Diekman currently holds a 3.86 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP over 16 1/3 innings this season. The game on Tuesday saw the Guardians take an early lead with three runs in the third inning, a deficit the Mets could not overcome.

Starting pitcher Adrian Houser struggled as well, allowing six hits and six runs over five innings. The bullpen has been a focal point of concern recently. Closer Edwin Diaz's struggles in the ninth inning have shaken his confidence, and the team was dealt another blow with the announcement of reliever Brooks Raley's season-ending elbow surgery.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed Raley's surgery after the game, emphasizing the impact of his absence. “Raley had been pitching exceptionally well before his injury, and it’s unfortunate to lose him,” Mendoza said.

“We know he’ll do everything he can to return to the field as soon as possible, but it’s a tough loss for our team”.