Astros vs. Angels: Game Preview and Prediction for May 21

After establishing an early lead in Monday's game with a comfortable 6-1 margin, the Houston Astros unexpectedly relinquished their advantage, allowing the Los Angeles Angels to stage a remarkable comeback and seal the game at 9-7.

As they gear up for Game 2, the Astros are under pressure to rectify their errors and secure a win to counterbalance their initial setback. The Angels, currently positioned fourth in the AL West with a 19-29 record, have gained some momentum with a two-game winning streak.

Aiming to clinch the three-game series, they are looking to bolster their record, which has been less than stellar this season. Game 2 of this intriguing series is set to take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:10 PM CDT.

Fans can catch the action live on Bally Sports West or Space City Home Network, and streaming options are available on FUBO TV. The Astros have dominated this matchup historically, holding a 121-79 record over the Angels since 2007.

Despite the Angels' recent victory, maintaining momentum against their seasoned rivals remains a formidable challenge.

Pitching Matchups

The pitching setup for Tuesday’s game features Cristian Javier taking the mound for the Astros.

With a solid 3.23 ERA and a 3-1 record this season, Javier brings reliability to Houston’s rotation. His 1.24 WHIP and 26 strikeouts over 30.2 innings reflect his steady performance. On the other side, the Angels will rely on Griffin Canning, who has struggled this season with a 2-4 record and a higher ERA of 5.21.

Despite his challenges, Canning's 1.35 WHIP and 34 strikeouts over 46.2 innings indicate potential, though he will need robust offensive support to outmatch Houston. Considering the pitching dynamics and recent performances, the Astros are favored to emerge victorious in Game 2.

While the Angels have shown they can rally, the odds are stacked against them as they face a formidable opponent in Javier. If the Astros can capitalize on their home-field advantage and receive timely hits, they should be able to redeem themselves from their initial stumble and secure a victory.

As this series unfolds, both teams are eager to demonstrate their capabilities in this high-stakes matchup, promising baseball fans an exciting contest filled with strategic plays and pivotal moments.