Kyle Freeland Donates $3 Million to Support Evansville Baseball

Alumni donate $3 million to University of Evansville for best-in-class baseball clubhouse. The University of Evansville has received a $3 million donation from UE baseball alumnus Kyle Freeland and his family. This will help the university in building its best-in-class baseball clubhouse.

The new facility will be named The Freeland Clubhouse and is expected to be a cornerstone for future success of the UE baseball program. Now off to quite the professional career, current Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland honed his abilities during his time as a member of the UE Baseball team before being drafted in 2015.

His wife, Ashley Freeland, also has strong ties to the university, having earned her Bachelor of Science in Sport Management with a specialization in Sports Marketing and Management in 2015 as a former student-athlete at UE.

It will be an honor for my wife, Ashley, and me to provide our support and give back to this baseball program at the University of Evansville. I owe so much of my development as a baseball player and a person to my time at UE and Coach Wes Carroll, and this felt like the most fitting way for me to say thank you,” said Kyle Freeland.

“This program has built and sustained success for many years, and our goal with this gift is to help build on that momentum, create a team-oriented environment that helps Evansville baseball players realize their true potential as students and athletes, and continue to boost recruiting.

We’re already excited to cut that ribbon and see the future of Purple Aces baseball”.

Freeland's Transformational Gift

It was a testament to the hard work that has gone into building a winning culture within UE's baseball program by Head Baseball Coach Wes Carroll.

The Freeland family gift, in particular to the new facility, is indicative of their investment in Coach Carroll's strategic vision for UE Men's Baseball going forward. The Freeland Clubhouse will be located adjacent to the German American Bank Field at Charles H.

Braun Stadium and will have a locker room, coaching staff offices, and a lounge space. It is on target to be completed in time for the summer of 2025. Dr. Kenneth "Ziggy" Siegfried, Director of Athletics, repeated at a Monday morning news conference the tremendous impact Coach Carroll has had on Kyle's life and how this donation came to be.

“Aces Baseball is on the rise, and this transformational gift by Kyle and Ashley Freeland further accelerates our success in the Missouri Valley Conference and nationwide. I have always stated that we are sleeping giants at the University of Evansville.

A big part of that is the fact that we have Purple Aces like Kyle and Ashley Freeland who are willing to invest in our future,” said Dr. Siegfried. “I am so happy for Coach Wes Carroll and our UE Baseball program.

Coach Carroll embodies what it means to be a Purple Ace. He has set the vision for the future of the UE Baseball program, and at the center of that vision has been a focus on our student-athletes”.