David Fletcher Utilizes Former Interpreter's Bookmaker Service

A former teammate of Shohei Ohtani with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim has bet with the same bookie Ohtani's former interpreter said he also bet with, according to ESPN.com. Fletcher, who was in the same team with Ohtani between 2018 and 2023 is recently playing for the Gwinnett Stripers which is a Triple-A team of Atlanta Braves.

According to the news report, Fletcher was betting through Mathew Bowyer's gambling scheme, but another fact should be noticed which is Fletcher did not bet baseball, which would have a violation of the Major League Baseball harsh stance about the issue.

MLB Betting Rules

MLB rules frown upon players placing a bet on baseball games -- one-year suspension for betting on other games, lifetime ban for betting on games they participate in. Fletcher revealed in a March interview with ESPN, that he never himself placed a bet with Bowyer's operation.

The 29-year-old infielder was dealt to Atlanta in December and saw action at second base as Gwinnett hosted the Memphis Redbirds. Fletcher signed a five-year, $26 million extension with Los Angeles in 2021 and remains a key contributor to Atlanta's Triple-A affiliate.

Main point: Next up in the chronology, the feds say a witness for the plaintiff, one-time Ohtani interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, bilked Ohtani out of $17 million to support his gambling habit. He's charged with felony bank fraud a crime that could send him to prison for well over three decades.

Mizuhara pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Los Angeles federal court, although his attorney indicated that a plea agreement had been reached with prosecutors. The news of Fletcher's involvement with Bowyer’s bookmaking operation adds another layer to the ongoing saga surrounding Ohtani and his former interpreter.

As the MLB season progresses, this revelation highlights the importance of maintaining integrity and adherence to league rules, especially regarding gambling activities.