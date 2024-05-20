Top 5 MLB Free Agent Deals of 2024: Spotlight on Shohei Ohtani's Record Contract

The 2024 MLB free agent season treated us to the best on the roster, with elite players signing some of the most lucrative deals that the sport has seen. As teams vied for top talent, the size and timing of these contracts highlighted an offseason anything but ordinary.

Here's a rundown of the five most significant contracts that were secured during this period. Starting off the list at number five is Sonny Gray, who sidestepped the typical free agency frenzy by signing early with the St.

Louis Cardinals. The deal, a three-year contract worth $75 million, places Gray’s annual salary at $25 million. This figure ties him for the fifth-highest salary secured over the offseason—a notable achievement in such a competitive class.

Cody Bellinger claims the fourth spot after a prolonged negotiation period, returning to the Chicago Cubs just before Opening Day. Bellinger will get $26.67 million a year on his $80 million, three-year contract, which ranks fourth in richest of the 2024 free-agent deals.

Number three on the list was unproven Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, whose bidding war is said to have included the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, and New York Mets. Eventually agreeing to a talent agreement worth a whopping 12 years, $325 million with the Los Angeles ball club, paying an average annual value of $27.08 million.

2023 NL Cy Young winner, runner-up Blake Snell, who had to wait until Opening Day to finalize his contract, and he got paid big. He landed on a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, totaling $62 million over that stretch, second-highest AAV of any 2024 free agent.

Leading the way was Shohei Ohtani, who recently agreed to a $700 million contract with the Dodgers, setting a new American sports record. His phenomenal two-way talents brought him an AAV of $70 million and made it the most valuable contract in the history of baseball—the record that is likely to last for years.

Such signings are not just a reflection of how much the player is worth but also of strategic endeavors for the franchises, which hopefully look like the one that will take these players forward in helping the team reach new heights. With such mammoth deals, the 2024 MLB season is definitely going to feel the tremors.