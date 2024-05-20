Heston Kjerstad Hits Game-Winning Grand Slam

In a thrilling 12th inning, Heston Kjerstad smashed a grand slam to lead the Norfolk Tides, the Baltimore Orioles' Triple-A affiliate, to a 5-3 triumph over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. This clutch hit marks another highlight for Kjerstad, who also homered earlier in the week.

He recently rejoined Norfolk after a three-week stint with the Orioles. Kjerstad, one of the Orioles' most promising prospects, was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut last year, achieving a .233 batting average with seven hits and two home runs across 13 games.

This season, Kjerstad has appeared in seven MLB games, recording two hits in 14 at-bats.

Heston Kjerstad homers on the first pitch he sees this week and on the last!



While playing for Norfolk this season, Kjerstad has been impressive, blasting 12 home runs in just 27 games. Reflecting on his approach at the plate, Kjerstad told MLB Tonight’s Adnan Virk, Sean Casey, and Ryan Dempster, “I’m staying locked into my approach, selling out to it every at-bat, and just being myself each time I step into the box.

Right now, I’m hunting pitches up in the zone since most pitchers try to get me with off-speed stuff down in the zone. My focus has been on swinging at those in-zone pitches and hitting them hard. It’s about managing the strike zone effectively”.

Kjerstad's Passion Evident

Kjerstad’s dedication and performance are evident. His passion for the game and the Orioles organization is clear. “The Orioles have done a fantastic job stacking up young talent and developing it,” Kjerstad, a former All-American player for the Arkansas Razorbacks, said.

“It’s deep in the farm system here. There are a lot of good players, and it’s great to be around them. We’re able to pick each other’s brains, talk baseball, and compete together. When we’re all in one lineup, it can be quite damaging for our opponents”.

The camaraderie among the young Orioles prospects is strong, and it fuels their competitive spirit. “We push each other to be the best player on the team,” Kjerstad continued. “But once we’re on the field, we work as one team to beat our opponents.

We help each other reach new levels. Everyone wants an edge, but we’re all really good, so it shifts week to week who’s leading the offense”. Kjerstad’s remarkable performance and leadership on and off the field highlight his potential to make a significant impact in the major leagues.

As he continues to hone his skills, Orioles fans can look forward to seeing more of his exciting play and contributions to the team’s success.