D-backs Manager Torey Lovullo Explains Heated Exchange with Tigers' Jack Flaherty

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo had a night to forget during the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers secured an unassailable lead in the series with an 8-3 victory, marking another challenging night for Arizona.

A brief but intense exchange of words between Lovullo and Tigers starter Jack Flaherty from their respective dugouts added to the drama. The series opener saw the Diamondbacks suffer a crushing 13-0 defeat at home, setting a difficult tone.

Arizona's ace, Zac Gallen, took the mound for Game 2 on Saturday, aiming to turn the tide. For the first five innings, Gallen seemed to be on track, holding the Tigers scoreless. However, Wencel Perez's three-run triple in the sixth inning ignited a six-run outburst for Detroit, breaking their scoring drought and changing the game's momentum.

Flaherty's First Win

On the Tigers' side, Jack Flaherty earned his first win of the season after a rocky start with three losses. Flaherty's efforts included a run off a triple and another in the bottom of the fifth inning, giving Arizona a two-run lead before the Diamondbacks' pitching imploded.

Zac Gallen, followed by reliever Joe Mantiply, couldn't contain the Tigers' offense. The tension between Flaherty and Lovullo became evident during the game as they exchanged heated words. Reports suggest Flaherty's pitching style involved digging craters into the mound, which Lovullo and the ground staff filled after every inning.

This repeated action seemed to fuel the tension, ultimately boiling over during the game. In the post-game interview, Lovullo initially refrained from discussing the incident but eventually shared his frustration. "Trust me, what happened there, what you guys saw...

wasn't the first thing that had happened. I can hold serve on one thing, but we felt like there was more than just the situation that popped up, and I'd had enough," Lovullo explained. The Diamondbacks are desperate to bounce back after a rough start to the season, following their National League win last year.

Currently holding a 21-25 record and sitting in fourth place in the NL East standings, they aim to avoid a series whitewash. Meanwhile, the Tigers, with a 23-22 record, occupy the fourth spot in the AL Central. Arizona will place their hopes on their marquee signing, Jordan Montgomery, who is 2-2 with a 4.76 ERA this season.

He will face off against the Tigers' Matt Manning, who has struggled with a 4.37 ERA and a 0-1 record. The Diamondbacks are eager to turn their season around and secure a win against the Tigers at home.