Shohei Ohtani's First Walk-Off Wins it for Dodgers in Extras

The Los Angeles Dodgers' offense struggled for much of the game, but their stellar pitching kept them in contention until Shohei Ohtani delivered his first walk-off hit as a Dodger in extra innings, securing a dramatic victory.

Hunter Greene was dominant on the mound for the Reds, pitching 6.1 innings and allowing just two runs on four hits while walking two and striking out eight. The Dodgers managed to score their only runs off Greene when Andy Pages launched a two-run home run in the fourth inning, following a single from Freddie Freeman.

This home run was Pages' first since May 4 against the Atlanta Braves and his fifth of the season. Pages now have hits in four consecutive games.

Knack's Solid Start

Landon Knack, who was called up earlier in the day, made a solid start for the Dodgers.

He pitched 4.2 innings, giving up one run on three hits, with one walk and five strikeouts. The only run he allowed came in the fifth inning when Stuart Fairchild and Santiago Espinal hit back-to-back doubles, cutting the Dodgers' lead to one.

After Knack, Ryan Yarbrough took over and ran into trouble in the seventh inning. He issued a leadoff walk and made a throwing error, putting two runners in scoring position. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts then brought in Alex Vesia after intentionally loading the bases.

Vesia walked Spencer Steer, who was pinch-hitting, to tie the game but managed to retire the next two hitters to prevent further damage. The game remained tied until extra innings. Anthony Banda made his Dodgers debut in the 10th inning and pitched a scoreless frame.

With two outs in the bottom half of the inning, Shohei Ohtani came through with a single to right field, scoring the winning run. This hit marked Ohtani's second career walk-off and his first in four years. The Dodgers took three of four games from the Reds, winning the series.

Next up, the Dodgers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game series. Yoshinobu Yamamoto is set to face Slade Cecconi in the opener. Gavin Stone is slated to pitch the second game, while Tyler Glasnow will take the mound for the series finale. The Dodgers will face Brandon Pfaadt and Ryne Nelson in the respective matchups.